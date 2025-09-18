NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Stryker by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,003,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $721,182,000 after acquiring an additional 257,035 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.42.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $376.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.