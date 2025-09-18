Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 714.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,606 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 177,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

