KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 7,562 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 326.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 49.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

