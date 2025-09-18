iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 236.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

