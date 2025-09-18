Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after buying an additional 2,120,169 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.57 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

