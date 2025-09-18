Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 237 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,191.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.60.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.37, a P/E/G ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.15 and its 200-day moving average is $428.11. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $263.45 and a one year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

