S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.38.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $543.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.46. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

