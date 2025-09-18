Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 222 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $461.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $465.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.