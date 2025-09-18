Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

NFLX stock opened at $1,228.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,136.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

