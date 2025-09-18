O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,384.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

