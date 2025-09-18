Eldred Rock Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 163.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $249.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $253.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

