Vista Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,338,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $179,889,000 after acquiring an additional 263,216 shares during the period. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

