Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $278.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.01. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $291.69.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

