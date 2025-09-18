Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $153,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.94. The company has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

