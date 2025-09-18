Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.94. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

