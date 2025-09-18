Weinberger Asset Management Inc Makes New $459,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Weinberger Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after buying an additional 1,936,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,185,000 after buying an additional 1,131,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $429,225.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,590.48. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,848.40. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,210. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.