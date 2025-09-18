Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $49.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $49,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

