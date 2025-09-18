Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

