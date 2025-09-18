Park Capital Management LLC WI Invests $379,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN opened at $320.56 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.23.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock valued at $448,306,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

