Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

