Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,028 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $41,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $320.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Benchmark increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. China Renaissance began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock worth $448,306,941. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

