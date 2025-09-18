Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 600 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $33,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $738.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $738.85 and a 200 day moving average of $670.20. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

