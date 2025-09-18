Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

