Affiance Financial LLC Sells 367 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

