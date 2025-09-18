Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4%

Carrier Global stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

