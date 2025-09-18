Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 129.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,644 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after purchasing an additional 721,012 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,658,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after buying an additional 599,982 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TECH opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.