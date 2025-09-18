Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Raised by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VEA opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.