NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ames National Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

