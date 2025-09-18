Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

