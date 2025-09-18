Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,393,000 after acquiring an additional 195,252 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,877,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 531,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

