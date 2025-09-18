Swedbank AB Sells 198 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Booking worth $204,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Booking by 300.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price target (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,553.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,985.57 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,581.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,225.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

