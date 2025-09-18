Sunpointe LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,681,554 shares of company stock worth $643,547,016. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

