Financial Management Network Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.6%

ADBE opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.91 and a 200-day moving average of $378.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.