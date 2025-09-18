Wedmont Private Capital Buys 115 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $19,944,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

Shares of NOW opened at $950.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $922.51 and its 200 day moving average is $922.73. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 119.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

