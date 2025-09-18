Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 3,325 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

