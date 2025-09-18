Moller Wealth Partners Acquires 9,490 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 2.4% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

VPL opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

