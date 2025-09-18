Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.0%

FITB opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.