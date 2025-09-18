Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.31.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.