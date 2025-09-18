Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,065 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $398.66 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.66 and a 200-day moving average of $400.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.