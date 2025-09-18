Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Cuts Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

