Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

