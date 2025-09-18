Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $65.67 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

