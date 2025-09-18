Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

