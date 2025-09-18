Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 6,924 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TLH opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.18.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

