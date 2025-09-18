Sunflower Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

