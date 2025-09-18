Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after acquiring an additional 844,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

