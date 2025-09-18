iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stock Position Raised by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $203.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

