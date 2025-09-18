Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $189.10 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $191.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

