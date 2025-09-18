Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 4,433 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

ZTS stock opened at $146.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

