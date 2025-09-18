Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,230 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2%

XMHQ stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

